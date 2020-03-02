Online Originals: James Kenan High School participates in ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper declared March 1 through March 7 Weather Preparedness Week an urges North Carolinians to prepare and practice safety plans in case severe weather strikes.

North Carolina is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state and while severe weather can occur at any time of year, spring is the most active season.

Schools and government buildings statewide held tornado drills Wednesday to practice emergency plans, James Kenan High School in Duplin County is one of them.

“It’s very important more emphasis is placed on the safety of our students. Especially this time of year living in North Carolina is very unpredictable, one day it might be snowing, one day raining. You just never know.” Erica Levai, Teacher

Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips:

Develop a family emergency plan so each member knows what to do, where to go and who to call during an emergency.

If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you.

Know where the nearest safe room is, such as a basement or interior room away from windows.

Know the terms: WATCH means severe weather is possible. WARNING means severe weather is occurring; take shelter immediately.

Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle. Make sure to include a 3-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water.

If driving, leave your vehicle immediately to seek shelter in a safe structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge.

If there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area.

