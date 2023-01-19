WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington will install lighting and security cameras in three of its downtown alleyways, thanks to a $10,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant from ElectriCities of North Carolina.

ElectriCities is a nonprofit management services organization for municipally-owned electric utilities. The organization announced Tuesday that Washington, Gastonia, Laurinburg and Morganton were awarded grants.

“Improvements from the City’s streetscape project have contributed to more foot traffic and increased retail business activities downtown,” said Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell. “That traffic revealed the need to increase visibility in the area, which when complete, will help attract even more visitors and businesses downtown.”

The streetscape project, which was completed in late 2020, involved a revamp of Main Street’s aesthetics and utility infrastructure. Officials are hoping to improve other downtown areas in Phase 2 of the project.

“Study after study has shown that a thriving downtown is key to a thriving community,” said Carl Rees, ElectriCities manager of economic and community development. “Helping fund these high-impact projects injects needed energy into our members’ downtown areas, sparking growth and ultimately improving the quality of life in these public power communities.”