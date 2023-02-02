GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The king cake is a Mardis Gras tradition that dates back to the arrival of French settlers in the late 1800s. Great Harvest Bread Co. takes part in the tradition each year by taking special orders for the cakes.

“The cake itself is significant of the three wise men coming to visit and also the cornerstones of the French Christian faith, which was brought over to New Orleans by the French settlers,” said Kim Green, owner of Great Harvest Bread Co.

“There’s a small plastic baby hidden within the king cake, and whoever finds the piece with the baby is crowned king of the day. They are supposed to host the next year’s party and buy next year’s king cake.”

Watch the video to learn more about the history of the king cake and how it is made.