Online Originals: Greene County upgrades EMS service to Paramedic level

SNOW HILL, NC – Greene County Emergency Services has upgraded its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the Paramedic level.

“We have recognized the need for the increased Paramedic EMS services in the County and am very glad we are seeing come to fruition at this time.” Bennie Heath, Chairmen of the Greene County Board of Commissioners, said.

Greene County has partnered with Brody School of Medicine at ECU to provide medical oversight and a Medical Director for the upgraded EMS service. Paramedics provide additional advanced life support, including cardiac medications, pain management, and advanced airway management. As a result, paramedics bring more advanced care to patients at the scene and in the ambulance during transport.

Greene County paramedic Jared Maupin says the impact of the move from EMS to Paramedic, is already evident.

“Two, three days ago that it started, there has already been calls. We’ve been in situations where the things we did helped save somebody’s life and that is the most rewarding. It’s amazing. You know you have nurses and doctors, but then you have paramedics, and we kind of bridge the gap pf public safety and health care.” Jared Maupin, Greene County Paramedic

Greene County EMS service (Greene County Government photo)

“We are very proud of the effort of the EMS Department to reach paramedic level service. The citizens of Greene County will certainly benefit from this improvement to the paramedic service.” Kyle DeHaven, Greene County Manager, said.

“We are excited to be able to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the citizens of Greene County. This would not have been possible without the commitment of our EMS staff. Each and every one of our employees stepped up during the past 18 months to make this possible, and I could not be more proud of a group of individuals. I would also like to thank the leadership of Greene County for making this a priority and providing the resources and funds needed to make this transition.” Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said.

Greene County EMS Manager Jeremy Anderson says the certification for the Paramedic level takes about two years, and several of his current staff recently went back to school to gain that certification.

“It’s a great day for the citizens of Greene County. With no in-county hospital, paramedic has been long overdue for this area and will make a difference in patient outcomes. Our county leadership has provided tremendous support and the financial resources to do this the right way. While this seems to have been a long process, it is just the beginning of the transformation to make Greene County the leader in pre-hospital emergency medical care.” Jeremy Anderson, Greene County Emergency Services EMS Manager, said.

Anderson says, “It’s not only a big deal for Greene County, it’s a big deal for our surrounding counties in the region as well because we aren’t pulling resources that their citizens are paying for.” Prior to the move, Greene County EMS would have to drive to another county in order to get paramedic services and taking anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes before being able to get a patient to an emergency room.

Greene County Emergency Services operates three 24/7 ambulances and one QRV with a staff of over 20 certified employees. One additional personnel has been brought on as an acting Shift Supervisor.