Greenville artist turn pain into purpose through clothing with a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meet Miranda Alexander. She is the CEO of the Happier Head Co., a mental health awareness apparel brand company that focuses on spreading positive vibes to hurting people and promoting mental health awareness.

The Greenville resident has dealt with her own struggles with mental health for years and believes that it’s something that can happen to anyone at any given time in their life.

As a mental health advocate, she not only wants to promote mental health but also kindness to yourself and others. Mental health awareness is a growing topic and the stigma surrounding it is slowly but surely decreasing. There’s still some more work to do with destigmatizing the topic and making sure others feel heard as well as feelings are validated.

Happier Head Co. is more than just a business that sells products. It’s a community that gives people a safe space to talk about their struggles and problems. Miranda makes apparel, sticker decals, keychains and masks and sells them on Etsy.

Kindness is the message. Click the above video to learn more and to watch their conversation.