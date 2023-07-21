GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something locally special that brings awareness to childhood cancer.

Warriors Life Elite Basketball Organization (WLEBO) was founded by Trabian Barnes, who wanted to bring awareness to childhood cancer since he and his family have suffered from it themselves. Barnes hosts events every year in support of kids and families who have battled childhood cancer.

Photos provided by Dikita Barnes

In 2016 the eighth-grade team won the USBA National Championship. In July 2022, the Middle School Girls Division won the USBA National Championship title. This past July, the 17U Boys Division won the Adidas Gold Gauntlet Championship title.

The organization also has created the Second Annual Day’Ron Sharpe Basketball Camp which will be taking place at South Central High School on Saturday from 10 am-4 pm.

In the above video, Barnes talks about his goal to raise awareness about cancer, Saturday’s basketball camp and more.