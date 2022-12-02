GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Gives was here this year right in time for Christmas on Friday.

Uptown Greenville hosted vendors and charities for people to come and support. WNCT hit the streets to see how festive giving can really be.

WNCT had a chance to speak with Kyle Parker, the director of events for Uptown Greenville. Parker said that Greenville Gives is a way to, “kick off the holiday season the right way and bring some much-needed resources to a lot of these nonprofits that help East North Carolina.” Parker also said that the city’s tree lighting ceremony coincides with Greenville Gives.

“I’m just trying to raise awareness about food insecurities in our community,” said Jennifer Lee, who helps out at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Lee added, “It just feels warming to just help people.”

On the vendor side of the market, we spoke to Stephanie Saladino, the owner of Glitter and Glued. Glitter and Glued sells dog bandanas and pet bowties along with some tchotchkes. “I just started making the dog stuff just because I love dogs,” Saladino said.

In addition to nonprofits and vendors, Santa Clause was in appearance Uptown. The Grinch himself was also there in the festivities.