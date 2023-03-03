GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The best offense is a good defense.

Located at Rebel Fitness on 3700 Charles Blvd, Suite B, Greenville Jiu-Jitsu is a martial arts school that looks to teach anyone who is curious about self-defense by using Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. It’s a grappling-based martial art that looks to take control of any situation or opponent regardless of size and strength.

(Contributed photos)

Led by Gustavo Machado Black Belt Frank Dees, he speaks about the goals of the classes, what Jiu Jitsu is and much more.

View the video to find out more.