Greenville man concerned about persistent flooding in neighborhood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Imagine being stuck in your neighborhood every time it rains.

That’s the reality for neighbors in one area of northwest Greenville, who risk driving through high water every time there’s a storm.

Matthew Lanier has lived in the neighborhood for about 40 years. His home is on Jackie Fields Road, just north of U.S. Hwy. 264.

“The only thing that can get through is a taller vehicle,” Lanier said.

Lanier said his road floods almost every time it rains.

“And so I’ve done called the state, and I know I’ve called them several, several times,” Lanier said.

Lanier said he’s brought up the issue with the state for about 20 years. He’s concerned about the safety of his neighbors, some of whom are elderly.

“One time they had to evacuate, they had to come get the elderly person out,” Lanier said.

Lanier said vehicles can’t handle high high the water can get. The only vehicle that could evacuate people is a heavy-duty government truck, Lanier said.

It’s not just families dealing with the flooding. The neighborhood includes a privately-operated group home.

“The business that is back there, they have to come to work,” Lanier said. “They have to, it doesn’t matter it’s a 24-hour facility, they have to come to work.”

Lanier said he’s also taken other road problems to the state.

“Even where we’re standing at now, the spot had potholes and was bending rims because it was so deep, and it took them over a year to patch this up. Way over a year,” Lanier said.

Neighbors and visitors all face flooding problems every time it rains.

“And if it’s flooded, school busses cannot come back here, and it has happened,” Lanier said. “The school bus has to stop down there.”

WNCT contacted Greenville officials who said the road is the responsibility of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The NCDOT sent an email reply about the issue to WNCT Monday evening.

“Records show the N.C. Department of Transportation received one drainage complaint for Jackie Fields Road in the past three years. The complaint was filed on Nov. 13, 2020, and stated the pipe under the road was stopped up.

“NCDOT crews went to the location today and inspected the pipe and area. Maintenance crews believe the pipe is undersized, which is causing the road to flood temporarily during significant rain events. This is not uncommon considering the pipe is old. The department believes at the time it was installed, it was sized appropriately, but as development occurs (there could be other contributing factors) a larger capacity pipe becomes needed. There are also beavers in the area contributing to the problem.

“NCDOT is expecting to replace this pipe as part of its routine maintenance plan, but at this time there is not a date for when that may happen.

“Finally, when any road is overtopped with flood waters and the department is aware/notified, crews respond typically in one of two ways. If the water is in the road, but the roadway is still safe for travel, we place high water signs at the location to warn motorists of the hazard until the water recedes. If the water becomes too deep or fast-moving and the road is no longer safe for vehicular traffic, we will close the road until the waters recede. In the event that the road has to be closed, it is entered into our system so that emergency personnel are aware of the closure and can respond accordingly.

“For the most up-to-date traffic information, the public may visit DriveNC.gov.”

Lanier said he just wants someone from the state to listen to his concerns and ideas for solving them.

“If they at least get this right here cleared up, they clear the beaver dam and keep it clean like they’re supposed to, the water will probably float better,” Lanier said.