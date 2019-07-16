Online Originals: Greenville, Pitt County officials launch Sports Commission

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Officials from Visit Greenville, NC, also called the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently announced the launch of the new Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission (GPCSC).



The goal of the GPCSC, which launched on July 1, 2019, is to “grow Greenville-Pitt County into a premier sports destination within North Carolina and the Southeast,” according to Andrew Schmidt, President, and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC.



Local officials say the GPCSC will work to increase the economic impact on the county by recruiting and hosting a diverse range of sporting events and supporting the construction of future sports facilities and infrastructure to help sports tourism grow in the area.



According to Visit Greenville, NC officials, Greenville, and Pitt County hosted 63 sporting events and tournaments in the fiscal year 2018 – 2019, generating 19,395 hotel room nights, and an estimated economic impact of $13,624,274 to the local Greenville-Pitt County economy. Some of the events hosted in Pitt County during the last fiscal year include the US Tennis Association North Carolina 65 and Over State Championship, the National Junior College Athletic Association Region X Baseball Tournament, the USA Rugby Club 11s National Quarter Finals, and more.

The new GPCSC will have two full-time staff members: Gray Williams, CSEE, who will serve as Executive Director, and Paul Sheehan, MBA, MS, who will serve as the Director of Sports Development.

CPCSC Advisory Board Members will include: Kellen Altman, ECU Athletics; Ron Butler, Pitt County Schools; Evan Johnson, Town of Winterville; Dana Lopez, ECU Campus Recreation & Wellness; Dr. Robert McCarthy, USA Lacrosse-NC Chapter; Dustin Mills, Taft Development Group/ CVA Board Liaison; Don Octigan, City of Greenville Recreation & Parks

You can connect with the GPCSC in the following ways:

Website: visitgreenvillenc.com/sports

Facebook: @PlayGreenvilleNCSports

Twitter: @PlayGVLNCSports

Instagram: @PlayGVLNCSports

Officials also encourage sports participants and guests to use the new hashtag #playgreenvillencsports to tag your photos and videos from sporting events in Greenville-Pitt County to be featured on the GPCSC’s social media platforms!

