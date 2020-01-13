Online Originals: Greenville starts work on beach volleyball facility

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – It might still be winter, but the city of Greenville is already thinking about summer!

The City has officially broke ground on what will be a beach volleyball facility.

Right before “sand was officially broke” at the new volleyball facility site.

At 4 P.M on Thursday the ceremony kicked off beginning the work on our City’s new sports addition.

The facility is being built at H. Boyd Lee Park, after being approved by City Council in 2019.

It will feature four volleyball courts.

Part of the field that will be turned into the volleyball courts.

The entire project is expected to take about four months to complete, with Farrior & Son’s Inc in charge of the project.

The volleyball facility is going to help improve the economy for Greenville, as it’s expected to bring in an extra $200,00- to $300,000 a year with tournaments.

Greenville hopes to host at least four to six tournaments annually on the facility.

Construction on the $354,000 facility will be managed by Farrior & Sons, Inc

The facility, which will feature four courts, will be located in the northern portion of the park, activating a currently unused area and providing Recreation and Parks staff with the opportunity to offer new recreational services and a place for the community to host various regional beach volleyball tournaments.

Additionally, the City will be providing opportunities for the community to reserve the facility.