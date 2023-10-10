GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— Latoya Alston created a new workbook and program that schools in Pitt, Beaufort and Martin Counties will use to educate 500 young women.

The program, Girls Living a Mission (GLAM), was created to address issues like mental health, peer pressure, self-esteem and abusive relationships.

“All the hot topics that people don’t often talk about but we really, really need to address in this society,” said Alston, an East Carolina University graduate.

the non-profit, Daughters of Worth,(opens in a new tab)

Alston is the director of prevention education for the non-profit Daughters of Worth, which has a focus on domestic violence and human trafficking. She is also the creator of Rising From the Shadows, LLC, “a wellness brand that is dedicated to helping people become whole.”

The two missions of those organizations drove the creation of the GLAM program and The Survival Workbook. Now they are working in conjunction as teaching tools.

“Every child should have access to this workbook because it does start the conversation,” Alston said. “Sometimes parents don’t have the conversations, don’t know how to have the conversations.

“I’m hoping that people would get this workbook and use it as a tool to start conversations, even in their own homes.”

There are three versions of the workbook. One for elementary school, one for middle and high school and one with biblical connections.

In addition to creating space for conversations about hard topics, the GLAM program will include making time for creating vision boards. Alston wants the girls in the program to look forward to their future. She is asking that members of the community donate supplies to the program to make that possible.