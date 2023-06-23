WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Sherry Bass remembers the day that King, a pit bull, was mauled to death while tethered in his yard.

Since then, she has dedicated many of her weekends to building fences for dogs so they don’t end up in the same situation. Bass is the founder of Together No Tether and the owner of Oh My Lard Restaurant in Elm City. She founded Together No Tether in June 2022.

“Since then we have been trying to get a no-tether law passed with no luck at all. But anyway, we’re still trying,” said Bass.

View the video to learn more about the efforts of Together No Tether.