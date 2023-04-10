GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earth Day is coming up later this month but on Monday, people gathered for their own day to help take care of the environment.

Metallix Refining Inc. staff and families gathered to organize the event Growing Greenville. This was the third annual Earth Day event with the business. They worked with several student organizations to bring the project to life.

Love a Sea Turtle, Future Business Leaders of America and the Health Sciences Academy were all involved in the beautification project.

(Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

They planted trees along the sidewalk, spread mulch and cleaned up various areas of Uptown Greenville, the Greenway and the playground area of the commons.

