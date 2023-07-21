GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville is filled with people who just want to help. One organization is working to help make sure that happens.

Heart for ENC is a Greenville nonprofit business center that looks to provide spaces that have amenities to help nonprofits save money and grow their capacity. The building’s amenities have the nonprofit Awaken Coffee in-house for those who want to visit, a conference room by reservation, training and event space for those who need it as well.

The building is home to local nonprofits like Daughters of Worth, AMEXCAN, Pitt County Young Life, Cancer Services of Eastern NC and Riley’s Army, just to name a few.

In the interview, Heart for ENC Executive Director Sid Bradsher talks about how the business center was started, the training they give to local nonprofits and where the future for the center is heading.

For more information about Heart for ENC, click here.