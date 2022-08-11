KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together.

Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to remember and honor Jessica Ramsey, a South Lenoir High School student who died in 2018.





The tournament is $5 to enter. There will be T-shirts for sale to support the cause. All proceeds and donations will be given to the Jessica Ramsey Memorial Scholarship Fund. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at Lenoir Community College.

Teams entered this year are Neuse Charter, Ayden-Grifton, South Lenoir, Midway, South Johnston, Jack Britt, Arendell Parrott Academy and Richlands. Last year’s champions were Clinton High School and the runner-up was Arendell Parrott Academy.

Avery talked with WNCT about the tournament, Ramsey, the setup involved in making the tournament and much more.

Click the video to find out more.