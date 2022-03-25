NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Fun and history go hand and hand.

Heritage Homes Tour returns after a three-year hiatus with unique houses in the downtown historic district in New Bern.

The tour will include housing ranging from 19th-century traditional stylings to creative adaptive reuse structures and new infill homes. These aren’t museum properties; they’re livable family homes with rich stories and architecture that show off New Bern’s history.

The Heritage Homes Tour returns April 8-9 from 10 am to 4 pm. The tour will also showcase working artists and performing musicians and a variety of food trucks.

Tickets, spanning both days, are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets, by calling 252-638-8558 or by visiting the New Bern Historical Society at 511 Broad St. in New Bern. Tickets will also be available at other locations as well.

For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.