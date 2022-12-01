GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Holiday Safety Fair is a great place to give kids the opportunity to learn the importance of safety during the holiday season and meet the people behind the scenes of it all.

The event had Pitt County firefighters, paramedics and sheriffs. They also brought in the trucks and cars they work in so the kids could see what it’s like inside.

Tiffany Blevins is a paramedic with Pitt County EMS. Blevins is also the organizer behind the event. She says this is their third one and they can’t wait to continue to put this event on in the future.

Click the video above to see more.