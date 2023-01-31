GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries.

It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28.

“The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics and those who love them,” said Dylan Clem, program manager for Hope is Alive Greenville. “My goal is to get men in here that struggle with alcohol and addiction and get them to realize that their life has value.”

For those in the program, being led by someone that has gone through the recovery process can make a big impact.

“A big part of the men’s program is developing community leaders … A new resident comes in and seeing us work side by side, addressing issues, solving problems and doing it, usually with a smile on our face, it kind of creates a pathway for them to follow,” said Cameron Moore, Greenville’s Hope is Alive community outreach coordinator.

The program requires that residents take the courses that are offered through Hope is Alive, which dive deep into subjects like co-dependency, setting boundaries, AA sponsorships, saving money and building budgets. This curriculum is intended to set residents up for success while they live in the home and after they move on to pursue life after recovery.

Watch the video more information and a tour of the home.

For questions regarding enrollment or referral contact Cameron Moore at cameron@hopeisalive.net or call 1.844.3.HOPE.NOW.