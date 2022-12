WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Some artists use tiny paint brushes to add tiny details to their paintings. Art Tyndall does not.

“I use big brushes … When in doubt, use a bigger brush. And there’s truth in that,” said Tyndall. “That’s one of the mistakes that people make when they paint, is they want to use the little bitty brushes.”

Digital reporter Shannon Baker sat down with Tyndall to learn more about his process, techniques and where his inspiration comes from.