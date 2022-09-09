NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Can the New Bern Bears win a state championship again, ten years later?

This year’s Bears high school football team is certainly looking title worthy. They went into Friday’s game with Maury, Va. having outscored their opponents 154-3, including a 53-0 win over West Craven last week. They are also currently the top-ranked team in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Documentary filmmaker Terry Barnes II covered the New Bern Bears football team 10 years again when they won the state championship in the documentary “BC.” Now, with ten more years of experience under his belt, Barnes looks to see if the Bears can win it all again in the follow-up documentary “BC2 – Bear Country 10 Years Later.”

In the above video, Barnes speaks on what it’s like shooting an independent documentary, being an alumnus of New Bern High School and how sports can bring together a community.