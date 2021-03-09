Jacksonville crews continue to remove abandoned vessels

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — City of Jacksonville crews have removed seven abandoned and derelict vessels, officials said on Friday.

The work was completed on Tuesday, city officials said.

All of the vessels will be dismantled in the Marina Café parking lot and the debris taken to the area landfill. Hazardous materials such as gas and oil will be disposed of properly, officials said.

Of the seven boats slated for removal, two were recently pulled from the New River and posed environmental and property threats.

They were improperly secured or unable to move under their own power. Five of the vessels were abandoned on land in the parking lot of the Marina Café.

Marina Cafe Manager Cathrine Fountain says she is very happy with the city’s effort to clean up what she calls “eye sores.”

Fountain did not want to be on camera, but tells me this is a long time coming.

The goal of the City’s ADV ordinance is ensure owners bring their vessels into compliance with safety and environmental standards.

Several boats that were originally identified as being abandoned or derelict in City waterways have been brought into compliance by their owners.

These vessels include two cabin cruisers, two sailboats, and a shrimp boat.

WATCH LIVE: