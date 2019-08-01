Online Originals: Jacksonville fun run for N.C. Special Olympics

The city of Jacksonville will be hosting a fun run this Saturday where you can run side by side with local law enforcement, all while raising money for a good cause.

This is the 7th annual fun run and all proceeds are donated to NC Special Olympics. Sergeant Ashley Potter with the Jacksonville police department explains why the partnership is so special.

““The Jacksonville police department has a long history of partnering with the Special Olympics, it stems back to participating in the Special Olympics torch run which involves various law enforcement agencies running the torch across the state and then into Raleigh for the Special Olympic games.” Sgt. Ashley Potter

The Jacksonville police department is included in the top 20 agencies that raise money for the NC Special Olympics.

“So usually this run brings in about $5,000 were able to donate to the special Olympics and also if you are not able to run will gladly accept donations that will go to them. Also selling t-shirts for the torch run and all those proceeds to toward the special Olympics.” Sgt. Ashley Potter

The 5k, 10k, and the one-mile event aim to bring the community and law enforcement together in a positive environment.

“It allows for a lot of community involvement, interaction back and forth outside of a professional interaction. So, it’s more relaxed, laid back just being involved with the community and getting to know people.” Sgt. Ashley Potter

The event starts at 7:30 Saturday morning at the recreation center in Jacksonville.