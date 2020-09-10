Online Originals: “Im not sure what closure means,” a part of history gone but never forgotten

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville held a 9/11 observance supported by Camp Lejeune.

Members of the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee presented various tableaus representing those who were killed in the September 11, 2001 events.

Local law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and rescue personnel as well as military representatives represented those who were killed in rescue and in response to the events of 2001.

One representative was Joe Higgins, a New York City Firefighter who battled the events of 9/11 but also lost his brother, Tim.

Higgins also was one of the men who brought a steel beam from the World Trade Center to Jacksonville in 2003.

“It has a lot of significance to me so I feel like Im with my brothers and you know it’s the next best thing for me. I work for the marine corp now and I used to be a marine. Its almost like god put this whole thing together for me.” Joe Higgins

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Onslow Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville Patriot Day Observance.

