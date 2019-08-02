Jacksonville Police Department wins award

The Jacksonville Police Department has won an award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The award recognizes the department for its safer practices that benefit local, national and global communities.

“I think the efforts that we made to communicate with the front porch roll call, the coffee with the chief, coffee with a cop, all those kinds of programs where were doing outreach are just part of why we were selected for this award.” Mike Yaniero

Police Chief

The agency will receive this award at the 2019 IACP Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019.