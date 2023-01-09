GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Human trafficking takes on many forms and isn’t just about what we see on TV and the movies.

In light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, WNCT digital reporter Shannon Baker sat down with Pam Strickland, founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking, to find out more about the different types of trafficking.

“The elements are force, fraud and coercion,” said Strickland. “You often see it portrayed as the victim is kidnapped … that almost never happens.”

PRESS RELEASE: U.S. Attorney Announces Human-Trafficking Task Force and Multi-Prong Effort To Combat Trafficking in ENC

Strickland said that there are two types of trafficking that NC Stop Human trafficking focuses on; labor and sex trafficking.

