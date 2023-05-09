AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Jersey cow milk can be digested by some individuals with lactose intolerance due to a difference in the protein found within it.

Simply Natural Creamery in Ayden makes milk products solely with Jersey cow milk. Simply Natural Creamery tour guide Ethan Wilber said that customers are often surprised when they can eat their ice cream or drink their milk.

“They’ll be like, ‘Oh, I’m lactose intolerant. I can’t have any of the ice cream,” said Wilber. He said that one of the best parts of his job, telling people about the difference in Jersey cow milk and seeing people try their products with no issues.

