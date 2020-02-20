Online Originals: Jones County winter weather prep and closings

Live Now
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County is preparing for the snow with the rest of Eastern North Carolina.

“As far as any flooding concerns I don’t think we have any flooding problems to be worried about but it’s going  to be the impact of the snow and possibly sleet and ice.” Franky Howard, Jones County Manager  

North Carolina Department of Transportation is responsible for treating Highway 17 and 70 but they will not be treating it until after potential snowfall due to the rain.

“Stay home, let the DOT crews get the roads cleared and come out when it’s safe. Were not used to snow here in Eastern Carolina so a lot of folks here aren’t familiar with how to travel on those roads.” Franky Howard, Jones County Manager

CLOSINGS AND INFORMATION:

  • Jones County Government offices will be closed Friday and will be open through 5 p.m. on Thursday.
  • Jones County Schools have also been canceled on Friday for students and staff.
  • Court has also been canceled for Friday.
  • Jones County Water bills that are due Friday by 5 pm are now due by February 24 at 5 pm, they can also be paid online or dropped in the dropbox near the drive-thru payment window.
  • One-stop early voting ends Thursday at 5 pm and will begin again on February 24 and will run all week from 8 am-7:30 pm and February 29 8-3.
  • There will be no Senior meals served at the Senior Center and CARTs transportation services will not run Friday.

