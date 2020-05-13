Online Originals: JPD utilizes Ring Neighbors App

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department has joined the Ring Neighbors App that provides the City residents with real-time, local crime, and safety information.

The Neighbors network has millions of users and has been useful in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe in communities across the nation.

Download the free Neighbors app to join your neighborhood.

Use the app to monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos, and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement, and the Ring team.

Neighbors are meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost.

How it Works:

Download the Neighbors app: www.ring.com/neighbors and opt-in to join your neighborhood

Customize the geographic area to want to receive notifications for. (Users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).

Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement, and Ring that informs of crime alerts as they are posted.

View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

Share text updates, photos, and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.

Work with your community and law enforcement to help make your neighborhood safer.

“We recently had our the first arrest utilizing surveillance video captured on Ring Neighbors and shared by community members. We have viewed other shared videos in the Neighbors app while conducting investigations” said Captain Mike Capps, JPD Investigations Supervisor. “This is a valuable tool in the partnership between the police department and the citizens.”