GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Daylight saving time begins Sunday, and just like clockwork, the ongoing debate of changing our clocks twice a year is underway. Many lawmakers are pushing to end the time shift, while others wish to make it permanent.

Residents in 48 of the 50 states will “spring forward” Sunday by moving their clocks one hour ahead, “falling back” an hour on Sunday, November 6. Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, having opted out of the Uniform Time Act of 1996.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 mandated daylight saving time over 50 years ago. But the first adoption occurred in the U.S. during WWI in March of 1918 as a way to reduce energy consumption during the war.

“Back then, to light the room you need to burn oil. And so, in order to save fuel and support the war, the U.S. implemented daylight saving time,” says ECU Professor and Chair of Economics, Dr. Haiyong Liu. “So people will work during that little bit longer daylight, instead of going home and having to burn the fuel.”

Liu says since its conception, daylight saving time has always been controversial.

“For a couple of times, the U.S. actually stopped the policy,” Liu said.

He cited a study done by the Department of Energy to gauge just how much energy was being saved with daylight saving, “they have estimated across the U.S., the energy-saving was about 0.5% between 2005 to 2008. But some economists actually found different results,” Liu said.

A similar study was done in Indiana also between 2005 to 2008, where only half of the state was required to observe daylight saving time. Results found that residents actually spent $8.6 million more each year on energy costs because of daylight saving time. Researchers have theorized that regional temperatures and increased use of home heating and air systems could be contributing factors.

So what’s the benefit of the time change? Those for it argue that longer evenings may motivate people to get out of the house. Extra daylight can be used for enjoying outdoor recreation. It also benefits the tourism industry and business as shoppers are out later. Liu says it benefits sports franchises too as games are able to be set later in the day.

State Rep. Jon Hardister has been an avid supporter of doing away with daylight savings. Helping to sponsor two bills on the subject in the last few years. “Daylight savings is outdated,” he said.

“Studies have shown when there is less daylight at the end of the day it can contribute to mental health conditions. Physical fitness is another thing, it’s harder for people to get exercise outdoors at nighttime. Vitamin D deficiency, things like that. There are scientific reasons to do it too, in addition to just the social aspect.” Rep. Jon Hardister NC(R)

The adjustment can also mess with our body’s internal clocks and circadian rhythm, which makes for some restless nights and sleepy days. Studies have also found a decrease in productivity after the spring transition. These effects can cause major health issues like cardiovascular problems, depression, and diabetes.

Representative Hardister also cites student safety in the early morning and after school hours. And while there are street lights and bus lights to help mitigate dark hours, it is still a major safety concern. Many national statistics also show more pedestrian-related accidents occur right after daylight saving time changes.

“I think it’s time we really reconsider whether we should still have this. Especially given now we have all the mechanisms that can make sure the schedules are flexible, and then we have other strategies to implement energy saving practices.” Dr. Haiyong Liu, ECU Professor and Chair of Economics

More than 40 states are considering changes to end the shifting, with at least 22 states having already introduced legislation this year to either switch to year-round daylight saving time, year-round standard time, or allow voters to decide the issue, according to the National Conference of State Legislature. Another 18 states have trigger laws on the books that would go into effect if Congress allowed the change.

During Wednesday’s Congressional panel hearing on the topic, lawmakers heard from three witnesses arguing each side of the debate. University of Washington law professor Steve Calandrillo highlighted the benefits of permanent daylight saving time, while Dr. Beth Malow, a sleep researcher at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, pushed for sticking with standard time year-round. Lyle Beckwith of the National Association of Convenience Stores argued to keep the current clock-changing system in place.

Some lawmakers believed the debate was not a good use of Congress’ time, arguing that the session should have focused first on the Ukraine conflict and inflation. Some leaders even argue that extending daylight saving time could be an easy way to help lessen the strain at the pump for Americans as oil prices spike.

The House has passed a bill to combat these issues directly by ending the time shift. Now the bill awaits approval in the Senate.

Tips To Help Adjust:

So, what are the best ways to avoid sleep deprivation? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this already affects about one-third of adults in the United States. Here are some tips: