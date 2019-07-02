Online Originals: Keeping An Eye On Your Children Outdoors

It’s summer time and kids want to be outdoors. While kids are out having fun, safety is always a top priority. In the U.S. children either disappear or are abducted every 40 seconds. Many times when a child goes missing, it’s only a quarter mile from their home.

While these statistics are shocking, there are safety measures that parents and guardians can take to ensure the protection of children. When children are outdoors, it’s important to keep a watchful eye on them at all times. Children are curious and often naive to the dangers around them, and assessing unusual situations is important.

Desha Lane, a Pitt County Community Programs Coordinator, shared what they tell children attending local summer camps,

“If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t right.”

Also, teaching your child to stay within your view, as well as making sure they don’t speak to or take anything from strangers, is a good rule to have when letting children play outside.

While you don’t want to limit the amount of fun and exercise a child can benefit from, in the long run, it’s better to be safe than sorry.