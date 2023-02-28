WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) — Kindergarten students at Martin County Schools on Tuesday were each given an “I Like Me” book that was personalized to them. Their names, teacher’s names, grade, friends, favorite hobbies and school were all included.

The books were given to the students by the Martin County Rotary Club. Rotary Club member Tom Franklin had the idea, which he had previously seen success with in other parts of the country.

“It’s something that they get to take home with them and hopefully will encourage their reading as they go forward,” said Franklin.

Mary Taylor Conner is a kindergarten teacher and said that she hopes the program continues in the future.

“It’s a little bit of work, for a whole lot of good,” said Conner.

The book sets come with a teacher guide and curriculum that will allow teachers to guide students with the books in the classroom.

Click the above video to find out more.