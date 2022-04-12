GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT/WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of an original glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

The promotion is happening every Wednesday through May 5.

The price for April 20 was $4.08, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. The price was $4.08 on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a great turnout and great response from it,” Megan Primrose, general manager of the Greenville Krispy Kreme location, said as customers flowed in to take advantage of the deal Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook, Twitter and website.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shop via in store, drive- thru or online.

Watch the video to learn more.