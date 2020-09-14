Online Originals: Closures on Emerald Isle Bridge delayed to accommodate extended season

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After conversations with town leaders and residents, N.C. Department of Transportation contractors working on the Emerald Isle Bridge will not close lanes until November 1.

NCDOT decided to delay planned lane closures on the bridge so the improvements could be completed when fewer motorists would be affected.

The lane closures were originally scheduled to begin this week. Specifics on the schedule of lane closures will be provided closer to November 1.

“The unprecedented COVID-19 shutdown had a devastating effect on tourism in Emerald Isle during the spring of 2020. Fortunately, summer activity rebounded.” Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber says.

Looking ahead, reservations indicate that the autumn shoulder season will extend through late October. Allowing traffic to flow freely on the N.C. 58 Bridge in Emerald Isle is critical.

The willingness of NCDOT to take action will greatly assist our local businesses, residents and guests.

We sincerely appreciate the hard work of NCDOT to maintain our local infrastructure. Delaying surface level work along the Emerald Isle Bridge, and associated lane closures until November 2020, is the safest decision for all.”

The lane closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge will remain the same. Contractors may close one of two lanes of the Atlantic Beach Bridge Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Contractors will use flaggers at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic.

