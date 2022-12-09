FARMVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Main Street in Farmville is where a passion for coffee led to a teaching opportunity for Matthew Wright.

Lanoca Coffee Company evolved into a coffee roasting business after Wright began roasting his own coffee on his back porch in Ayden. That pushed him to move from the corporate job scene to working as a coffee roaster full-time.

Now he and his wife Sandy Wright work together as owners. Despite not making ready-to-drink coffee beverages, they have worked with local breweries to create coffee-flavored brews. They also distribute fresh-roasted coffee beans to several Eastern North Carolina coffee shops.

In addition to roasting and selling coffee, Lanoca offers an educational opportunity for coffee fanatics through Lanoca Coffee Institute.

“I had always had this concept of the Lanoca Coffee Institute as a way to educate regionally about coffee, the differences, because there are some pretty big differences in coffees from origin to origin,” Wright said.

“I needed a larger place for the institute component. Ayden was great … It just kind of worked out that there was something available here in Farmville.”

Classes teach students grinding and brewing methods and highlight the flavor differences in Lanoca’s house-made roasts.

