Online Originals: “Taste of the Crystal Coast” campaign boosts local business

(WNCT) – Carteret County business leaders have launched a fall campaign to increase for restaurants along the coast.

Taste of the Crystal Coast began September 12 and runs through October.

31 locations are encouraging people to get a meal and post a photo of their visit on social media with hashtags “taste of the crystal coast” or “share the crystal coast.”

Make sure your posts are public because those posts could also lead to prizes.

The goal is highlight restaurants and their efforts to survive the pandemic.

“The chamber is always here support our members,” said Anna Smith, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. With the struggles of this year, we knew we had pivot someway, but we want to show them we are here for them and especially in hard times, not just the good times.”

Don Grant, the owner of AB Ice Cream & Candy Shop, said “I can’t buy an ad in the super bowl but I can do little community projects I can do things people talk about… that’s what we need. We need word of mouth.”

The same goes for another business apart of the campaign. MF Chappell Wine Merchant.

Owners Brett and Jennifer Chappell opened in May, right as COVID-19 hit eastern North Carolina hard. They say this campaign has helped their business grow.

“Especially a lot of locals around here have been coming more and more than we saw before.” Brett Chappell, Owner MF Chappel Wine Merchant

