GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether you’re flying solo or a lovebird for Valentine’s Day, this guide will show you how to celebrate the special day.

Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year. So you’ll have to take time on the weekend for fun a good option as well as just enjoying the night. These suggestions will be good for both Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day.

Take a trip

(Elmwood 1820 Bed & Breakfast Inn photo)

Flock to a new destination, or an old favorite, with your spouse or friends. Changing the scenery can breathe fresh air into a traditional holiday.

The Castle on Silver Lake, Ocracoke

White Doe Inn, Manteo

The Outer Banks

Pecan Tree Inn, Beaufort

The Ivy, Warrenton

Cypress Moon Inn, Kitty Hawk

Elmwood 1820 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Washington

Meadows Inn, New Bern

The Inn on Bath Creek, Bath

Dine out

(Mike’s Farm photo)

No dishes? Yes, please.

Mike’s Farm, Beulaville

Agave Azul, Sneads Ferry

Duck’s Grille & Bar, Jacksonville

Riverside Steak & Seafood, Swansboro

Julep, Greenville

Wafu Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Goldsboro

Starlight Cafe & Farm, Greenville

The Bank Bistro, Washington

Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, New Bern

Caribsea, Emerald Isle

Duplin Winery, Rose Hill

Carolina Picnic Co.

Dine in

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Make the evening more personal by preparing your own dish. If hosting a party with friends, make it a potluck!

NYT Valentine’s Day Recipes

Good Housekeeping 50 Best Valentine’s Day Recipes

BBC Good Food Dinner Recipes for Two

Bon Appetit 47 Dinner Ideas for Two

Country Living 50 Romantic & Easy Dinner Ideas for Two

Food Network 34 Special Recipes for a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

Get creative

The unnamed otter pups at the Fort Fisher Aquarium (NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

Have fun and do something out of the box. These places likely won’t be super crowded and will leave a long-lasting memory.

Kindred Spirit Mailbox, Bird Island

Crystal Coast Eco Tours

North Carolina Aquarium, Fort Fisher

Tryon Palace Gardens, New Bern

Painted Peacock, Greenville

Rivertowne Ballroom, New Bern

Theater

(Historic Thalian Hall photo)

Take your sweetheart or friends to see a play or ballet. Sharing a love for the arts is considered a form of intimacy.

Carolina Ballet, Raleigh

Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Fayetteville

New Bern Civic Theatre

Historic Thalian Hall, Wilmington

Flowers

(BestReviews photo)

Flowers are a core part of Valentine’s Day. Check out these locally owned floral shops for their favorite flowers! And a beautiful centerpiece will catch any eye at a Galentine’s party.

Cox Floral Expressions, Greenville

Sandy’s Flower Shoppe, Morehead City/Beaufort/Havelock

Sun Moon & Bloom, Washington

A Beautiful Event, Sneads Ferry

Plant & See, Winterville

Odham’s Flower Shop, New Bern

Pinewood Florist, Goldsboro

Petals & Bows, Edenton

The Flower Shoppe, Jacksonville

Chocolates

(Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates photo)

They say life is like a box of chocolates, but so is love.

Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates, Greenville

Woodberry Chocolate Company, Greenville

Sheryl’s Candy Apple Creations & Dessert Bar, Jacksonville

Val’s Gourmet Baked Goods, Washington

Bear City Fudge Company, New Bern

Sugar & Salt Bakery, Beaufort

Go GO Berries, Goldsboro

Mayte Sweets, New Bern

Animal love

(WNCT photo)

Can’t forget to love on your fur babies! They may not know it’s a holiday but will appreciate you nonetheless if given a delicious baked good or a spa day.

Barks and Bakes, Winterville

Nauti Paws, New Bern

Woof Gang, Jacksonville

Von Barkee’s Dog Spa & Bakery, Wilmington

Muttigan’s, Emerald Isle