GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether you’re flying solo or a lovebird for Valentine’s Day, this guide will show you how to celebrate the special day.
Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year. So you’ll have to take time on the weekend for fun a good option as well as just enjoying the night. These suggestions will be good for both Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day.
Take a trip
Flock to a new destination, or an old favorite, with your spouse or friends. Changing the scenery can breathe fresh air into a traditional holiday.
The Castle on Silver Lake, Ocracoke
Elmwood 1820 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Washington
Dine out
No dishes? Yes, please.
Duck’s Grille & Bar, Jacksonville
Riverside Steak & Seafood, Swansboro
Wafu Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Goldsboro
Starlight Cafe & Farm, Greenville
Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, New Bern
Dine in
Make the evening more personal by preparing your own dish. If hosting a party with friends, make it a potluck!
Good Housekeeping 50 Best Valentine’s Day Recipes
BBC Good Food Dinner Recipes for Two
Bon Appetit 47 Dinner Ideas for Two
Country Living 50 Romantic & Easy Dinner Ideas for Two
Food Network 34 Special Recipes for a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home
Get creative
Have fun and do something out of the box. These places likely won’t be super crowded and will leave a long-lasting memory.
Kindred Spirit Mailbox, Bird Island
North Carolina Aquarium, Fort Fisher
Tryon Palace Gardens, New Bern
Theater
Take your sweetheart or friends to see a play or ballet. Sharing a love for the arts is considered a form of intimacy.
Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Fayetteville
Historic Thalian Hall, Wilmington
Flowers
Flowers are a core part of Valentine’s Day. Check out these locally owned floral shops for their favorite flowers! And a beautiful centerpiece will catch any eye at a Galentine’s party.
Cox Floral Expressions, Greenville
Sandy’s Flower Shoppe, Morehead City/Beaufort/Havelock
A Beautiful Event, Sneads Ferry
The Flower Shoppe, Jacksonville
Chocolates
They say life is like a box of chocolates, but so is love.
Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates, Greenville
Woodberry Chocolate Company, Greenville
Sheryl’s Candy Apple Creations & Dessert Bar, Jacksonville
Val’s Gourmet Baked Goods, Washington
Bear City Fudge Company, New Bern
Animal love
Can’t forget to love on your fur babies! They may not know it’s a holiday but will appreciate you nonetheless if given a delicious baked good or a spa day.
Von Barkee’s Dog Spa & Bakery, Wilmington