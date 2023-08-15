WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Take a look, it’s in a book.

Located at 113 East 15th St., the Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County‘s mission is to change people’s lives through literacy. The goal is to encourage and empower Beaufort County citizens by giving free and confidential one on one tutoring in reading. The program also tutors in writing, English, and math to undereducated adults as well.

These skills in reading and writing assist these citizens to take classes to gain multiple things like GED, CRC, citizenship test, and ESL. It can also help with computer skills, job applications, workplace skill development and the written portion of the driver’s license test.

The service is free and confidential and the tutoring takes place in public areas like Brown Library and churches, just to name a few areas that can be agreed upon between the student and the tutor.

For more information, call (252) 974-1812 or email vliteracybcnc@gmail.com.

In the interview, Program Coordinator Pam Deese talks about the history of LVBC, how people can sign up for sessions and how successful they have been in their mission to teach literacy.