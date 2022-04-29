GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Food and art make a great combo.

Local multipurpose venue Savor Art and Dine is made for those who want to rent a space for corporate events, date nights, wedding receptions, birthday parties, art classes and much more. It is owned and operated by Chadrick Staton and Raymond Henderson.

In the video, the business partners explain what dishes they have to offer, what type of events they host and plans for the establishment in the future, and much more.

View the video to find out more. You can also find out more on the Savor Art and Dine Facebook and Instagram pages.