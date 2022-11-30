GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Painted Peacock is a creative experience offered to people of all ages.

Owner Susan Bucci, a former art student, said that the Painted Peacock is meant to be an exploratory creative experience for anyone who comes through her doors.

She opened the Painted Peacock in 2014 and says it doesn’t matter if artists are good at painting or have never done it before. She just wants them to have a good time.

All of the pottery is pre-made so painters can walk in or call ahead to reserve space to create. From ornaments and vases to dragons and Christmas trees, there are plenty of options for painters to get creative.

There are several events coming up including a Grinch Night. Bucci said that lots of groups use the Painted Peacock for events.

View the video for more information about the Painted Peacock painting experience.