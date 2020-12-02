Local businesses remain optimistic as holiday shopping season begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are done, and some experts say this year is off to a near-record start.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent over $9 billion online for Black Friday alone. That makes it the second-biggest online spending day in U.S. history.

But while sales online reached new heights, sales in-store declined significantly, dropping 52.1% since 2019. It’s a good assumption this is caused largely in part by the pandemic, which is keeping people at home and out of stores.

While large retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon did huge sales this year, WNCT wanted to check in with local businesses and see how they fared over the holiday weekend.

“Funky Junk” is a new store in Greenville. It’s co-owner, Frances Manning, said they didn’t know what to expect for the weekend since they were new and since COVID-19 is still going around. She said they had a great turnout. with lots of new and local faces. They were actually surprised at the number of people that came out.

“Shopping local, you are supporting people in your community,” Manning said. “You know for me and my partner, this is our job, and we are getting to live out our dream.”

Although Manning has nothing to compare it to, she said she thinks this was an extremely successful Black Friday weekend.

9OYS also spoke with local clothing store Catalog Connection, located in Uptown Greenville. Manager Maegan Houston said although not many people came in-person to shop, those who did were spending more at one time. Houston also said their online store had a decent turnout as well, with dozens of packages being shipped.

Both Houston and Manning expect a good turnout in sales over the next month as people continue to shop for the holidays. They are hoping with the pandemic, it might give an extra boost to their online traffic.

Houston and Manning also want to encourage people to shop local this holiday season so you can help support families in your community.