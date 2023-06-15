GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Up, up, and away!

Local comic book store Nostalgia Newsstand has been in business in Greenville for over 40 years. Located at 1322 E 10th St., owner Juan Lopez has been selling comic books for a while that range from classics like “Superman” and “Spider-Man” to more current titles like “Watchmen” and “300.” The store also sells figures and other items as well.

The video promoting the store is from none other than Robert Kirkman, the creator of “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and other titles. He’s also a very active comic book writer, screenwriter and TV producer.

Below is a link to watch for the shoutout.

In the video, Lopez describes taking over the Nostalgia Newsstand, celebrating its new location and getting the framed “Walking Dead” and “Invincible” comic book creator to give the store a shoutout.

View the above video to find out more.