GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s all in the arm.

Recently, fourth grader Bentley Nyman won a local disc golf tournament, which enabled him to head to the Junior World Championships. The summer competition is held in Peoria, Illinois, so Nyman would have the chance to compete with other kids in the contest.

Nyman has recently had a GoFundMe page set up to help fund the trip to the championships.

In the interview, Bentley goes into detail about how he got started in the sport, what the sport is about and the hopes he has for reaching the JUNIOR World Championships with support from those who assist through his GoFundMe campaign.

View the video to find out more.