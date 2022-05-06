AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Mother’s Day is almost here, a time to say thank you to mothers everywhere for all that they do.

For many across Eastern North Carolina, it’s not just Mother’s Day, it’s also prom and graduation weekend, and local florists are been preparing for nearly a month. It’s a weekend of festivities and local florists have gotten creative in finding ways to fill orders despite ongoing supply shortages.

Linda Whaley, owner of Linda’s Florist and Creations in Ayden, has been in business for 12 years. She said by far Mother’s Day is their busiest holiday.

“Well, everybody has a mother. Not everybody has a girlfriend or boyfriend so yes, we are much busier on Mother’s Day,” Whaley said.

Whaley had around 100 orders for the upcoming weekend, including Mother’s Day bouquets and prom corsages, which they make from scratch. With continuous shortages due to supply chain issues, Whaley has had to get inventive to meet the demands of her customers.

“We’ve had shortages with flowers, cases, ribbons, and so what we’ve been doing is going to the thrift stores in Grifton, the missionary stores in Grifton, and buying our own vases and just washing them and reusing them, And we are helping them also in the process.” Linda Whaley, Owner of Linda’s Florist and Creations

Greenville florist Jessica Shore, owner of Wildflower Florist, opened her doors in February of this year and has continued to experience shipping delays with the shortages. She said it’s something they’ve had to keep in mind when ordering.

“We’ve just been keeping everything on order, all the time,” Shore said.

Shore currently has between 200 and 250 orders to fill for the holiday weekend, getting so busy they had to stop taking corsage and boutonniere orders. For her store, the holiday is comparable to Valentine’s.

“I’d say they are about the same. For Valentine’s Day, a lot of people were good about pre-ordering. For Mother’s Day, we’ve had a crazy amount of walk-ins so we are trying to just pump out as much as we can.” Jessica Shore, Owner of Wildflower Florist

Both flower shops were working around the clock to get everything done and all orders completed by the weekend, and they want to wish everyone a “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Florists will not be open on Sunday.