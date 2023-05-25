GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This event was in full swing.

On Thursday, the Inner Banks Home Builders Association held its first Trey Kuhn Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament to help fund the Trey Kuhn Memorial Scholarship.

This Pitt Community College scholarship spans multiple counties and will be used for students in its construction-related program. Kuhn was enrolled at PCC as a construction management student when he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. He passed away on March 15, 2022.

The video features interviews from Beth Glisson, the Inner Banks Home Builders Association executive officer, and Trey Kuhn’s father, Will, as they speak about the memorial scholarship, the setup for the golf tournament and much more.

To donate to the memorial scholarship fund, click here and click here.