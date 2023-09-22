GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville butcher has got the skills that could make him the tops in his field.

Greenville butcher Gabriel “Max” Maximino, who works at Texas Roadhouse, is looking to bring home the top prize of $25,000 in the Indian Trail-based competition called The National Meat Cutting Challenge.

Gabriel Maxmino Gabriel Maxmino and Translator Maria Mendoza

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is an event that has 20 professional meat cutters from across the state who will compete at the Extreme Ice Center in the first round of the qualifier.

The participating butchers will receive 30-40 pounds of beef made up of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. The butchers will be judged on the quality, yield, and speed of their talent in 38 degrees. The top-scoring butchers will advance to the semifinals and, if they win the whole competition, they will win the grand prize of $25, 000 and will be crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

In the interview, Maximino speaks on how he got into the butcher business, how he hopes to win, and demonstrates his meat-cutting skills.

Also included in the competition is Matthew Parr of Jacksonville and Chris Boydston of Goldsboro.

View the video to find out more.

Participating Meat-Cutters

1. Galdino Aguilar Burlington, NC

2. Donaciano Apolinar Wilmington, NC

3. Chris Boydston Goldsboro, NC

4. Noe Carranza Fayetteville, NC

5. Brittany Davis Salisbury, NC

6. Joshua Kobel Winston Salem, NC

7. Ryan Legrow Rock Hill, SC

8. Kevin Rethier Wake Forest, NC

9. Matthew Parr Jacksonville, NC

10. Kurt Wedge Concord, NC

11. Braulio Marcia Matthews, NC

12. Gabriel Maximino Greenville, NC

13. Anthony Shaw Durham, NC

14. Rhyian Phillips, Jr. Hickory, NC

15. Antonio Vera Asheville, NC

16. Eric Barnes Holly Springs, NC

17. Domingo Canseco Gastonia, NC

18. Ricky Owens High Point, NC

19. Johnny Tillman Aberdeen, NC

20. Henry Wesley Greensboro, NC