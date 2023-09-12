GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s some talent coming to Greenville.

James Jones Jr., director of a locally shot movie called “Freedom of NC,” is now creating a second feature called “Paydert.” The movie is about a family who travels from Georgia to North Carolina to move into their new dream home. They start to have scary experiences in the home due to its previous ancestral tenants.

The film also features singer Taral Hicks, who has numerous acting credits and appeared in films with Sean Connery, Lawerence Fishburn and Whitney Houston. Hicks also had a 1997 studio album called “This Time,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.

Jones Jr. currently has a website that allows viewers to support the film with donations as well.

In the interview, Jones Jr. talks about getting Hicks to feature in the movie, his inspiration to create his second feature and the history of the shooting location.

View the video to find out more.