GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a feel-good story for you!

Local community activist Richard Taylor recently created a day when local kids in Goldsboro could see an NBA game. After creating a link where people could donate money for the trip, the group raised $4,500 for the trip.

The day was filled with food, laughter and of course, seeing the Charlotte Hornets play in person against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the interview, Taylor details how he came up with the event, what the day had in store for the kids and much more.