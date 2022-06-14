GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On days like Tuesday, when there are heat warnings, the last thing you want is to be outside, sweaty, sticky, and just too plain hot. That’s why local groups are finding ways to beat the heat indoors and cool off.

Cooling stations are popping up all over the state in metropolitan areas to fight the extreme heat. Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly says he hadn’t heard of cooling stations, but it’s now something he wants to bring to the attention of his staff.

“I hope everyone stays cool as we experience warm weather and I urge everyone to keep a watchful eye on our elderly citizens and those most vulnerable to warm temperatures,” Connelly said.

Groups like day camp Jamboree for ages 5-12 are finding fun ways to enjoy the summer while staying cool with proper precautions. Greenville Recreation and Parks Superintendent, Heather White says they check the weather for the week ahead of camp and during heat advisories/warnings or inclement weather, they adjust activity schedules to adhere to those conditions.

“We try to have our campers outside early in the morning when it’s a little cooler and then In the afternoons we will move our activities inside. Another thing that we may do if we have to adjust the schedule, is to contact our local bowling alley or our movie theatre and see if they can accommodate our campers.” Heather White, Greenville Recreation and Parks Superintendent

Other groups like the Community Crossroads homeless shelter in Greenville open their doors early in the events of extreme weather. On Tuesday, they opened at 1 pm for the population they serve to come in and cool off from the heat.

Pitt County County Manager Janis Gallagher and County EMS officials say they are in watch mode, monitoring calls of heat-related incidents and standing by for any needs the community has in extreme heat situations. They say cooling stations are not in the cards right now for Pitt County but it could become something to think more about in upcoming months.