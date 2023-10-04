GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event held earlier this week gave back to those in need.

The IMPACT Luncheon was held at the Greenville Convention Center on October 3. This fundraiser luncheon was held to help drive awareness for emotional abuse and domestic violence in the community. The event was filled with food, a silent auction and plenty of people out for a good cause.

This event was held to raise money for The Center for Family Violence Prevention. It’s a private, non-profit agency that provides a variety of services and resources to victims of domestic violence. The Center for Family Violence Prevention is committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence and promoting healthy family relationships in our community.

In the interview, the IMPACT Luncheon’s special guest speaker and activist, Deborah Sheppard, talks about the luncheon, what it means to speak at this event and much more.

